The Victoria County Courthouse and county annex building, which have been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reopened to the public Monday.
“We’re back up and running once again,” said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller during commissioners court Monday.
Since the coronavirus situation in the county has become manageable, Zeller said, operations at the emergency operations center have been scaled back and county buildings and offices are able to reopen.
The ratio of recovered to active cases of COVID-19 has “improved significantly,” Zeller said, and is currently about 4-to-1. No new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the weekend, though officials announced the sixth death of a county resident on Sunday.
Though the courthouse and county annex building have reopened, there are some caveats, Zeller said. Not all offices, including the tax office, will be opening right away. Residents are encouraged to call ahead of arriving to a county office to take care of any business.
The county clerk’s office has reopened “in a very controlled environment,” said Heidi Easley, the county clerk. There are some changes in the office, including requiring appointments for some business, such as applying for a marriage license.
County court operations are expected to resume June 1, Zeller said.
“The month of June will be pretty busy in the courthouse down here,” he said.
Commissioner Kevin Janak thanked David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Health Department, as well as Brittany Burgess, the county’s epidemiologist and Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority, for their work during the COVID-19 crisis.
“That’s uncharted waters for the entire country,” he said. “And what you all guys have done for the better of our community to keep us all healthy … hats off to you all.”
The commissioners met in person Monday for the first time in more than a month because of the pandemic. The meeting took place in the county heritage building, which will be the home of commissioners court until end of July when the new courtroom is expected to be complete, Zeller said.
