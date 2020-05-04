In Victoria County, one additional county resident has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday evening.
In all, 143 county residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Of those, 100 people have recovered. Five residents have died.
DeWitt County
All 41 DeWitt County residents tested April 25 at the drive-thru site were negative for the new coronavirus, officials said in a news release Monday.
The testing site, run by the Texas Medical Services Mobile Unit, tested 41 county residents and 12 non-residents outside of the Cuero Municipal Library. Of the 12 non-residents, one person tested positive for COVID-19, according to the release.
“I am pleased to receive this good report from DSHS,” DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler said in a statement. “It appears that the drastic measures employed by the governor through his executive orders and the public’s serious approach to ‘flattening the curve’ are paying off.”
In all, 15 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and nine of those residents have recovered.
Wharton County
Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced Monday by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
So far, 41 Wharton County residents have tested positive for the disease, of which. 25 have recovered from the disease.
The new patients are a child and mother of a known active case. They are under quarantine in the East Bernard area.
“Everyone doing their part to slow the spread has yielded low numbers for Wharton County. Keep up the good work,” the office said in a news release.
It also noted an additional test site in Wharton County will open later this week. Details will be announced on the OEM’s Facebook page.
