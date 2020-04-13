COVID-19 has not yet peaked in Victoria County, the local health authority said Monday.
“I want people to understand that this disease is going to continue in our community and it statistically can get worse,” Dr. John McNeill said at a news conference. “We have not reached the apex of our curve.”
He said residents need to continue to be “hyper vigilant” about preventing the spread of the virus.
“I think every one of you should wear a mask when you leave your house,” he said.
Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 86 people. However, public health experts have warned that because of a nationwide delay in testing, the actual number of cases of COVID-19 in a given community is likely much higher than those confirmed through laboratory testing.
Of the 86 people confirmed to have the new disease, 24 have recovered. Eleven county residents are in the hospital with COVID-19, and three are in the intensive care unit, McNeill said.
Meanwhile, as residents continue to live under the stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of the new virus, Victoria law enforcement agencies responded to 44 reports of people and businesses violating the stay-at-home orders over the holiday weekend.
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to 16 calls and the Victoria Police Department responded to 28 calls.
Only one call resulted in a citation, said Victoria Police Chief J.J. Craig.
Law enforcement officers visited more than 600 area businesses in the past week to educate them about how they can safely and legally continue operating under the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” order in effect in Victoria and a similar order effective throughout the state.
Craig and Victoria County Chief Deputy Roy Boyd said most of the people they met with over the holiday weekend voluntarily complied with the stay-at-home orders after a verbal warning.
Boyd said most of the calls the sheriff’s office received were “people trying to get together over the holiday on the weekend who were not aware of the order that’s in place or not aware of the detail, and so once they were educated, they provided voluntary compliance.”
No new information was released about a COVID-19 patient connected to a local nursing home, Retama Manor South, on Monday. McNeill did say that no nursing homes were in imminent danger. The spread of COVID-19 is particularly worrisome for nursing homes and assisted living facilities because people over the age of 65 are at greater risk of serious illness or death from the new disease. The nursing home has not specified whether a resident or an employee at the facility has been infected.
Officials said Monday that they would stop conducting news briefings daily and instead brief the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday. They said daily case counts and other information would still be posted on the county public health department’s Facebook page.
