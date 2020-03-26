Victoria County’s lead public health official asked residents to maintain their self-isolation despite another day passing without the discovery of new COVID-19 cases.
“Every day that we go by without another positive case, people are going to instinctively believe that this disease may not be as bad as we thought ... We have to be ever vigilant and remember the only thing we have is to isolate,” said Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s public health authority, at a daily COVID-19 news conference Thursday.
That news conference began with the announcement that no new cases of the new coronavirus or its resulting disease COVID-19 had been discovered. No people in Victoria County have been reported to have the disease since Tuesday when the county’s first three infected people were reported.
McNeil nevertheless asked residents to remain wary as the community could still be moving up the COVID-19 curve, meaning many more people could soon be infected.
“The worst thing that could happen is for people to start to believe that this virus is not here – that it’s safe to go out and do things,” McNeill said. “We certainly don’t want that because there could be a resurgence. It’s just going to take time.”
One of those infected people is thought to have caught the virus from within the community, leading McNeil to speculate that the new coronavirus is probably spreading within Victoria County.
Without a treatment or vaccine yet available, McNeil said self-isolation is essential to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which he said is much more contagious than the flu.
“I will ask people again to please not leave their homes unless they need to,” McNeill said.
Victoria County residents could face fines of up to $1,000 and as long as six months in jail for failing to follow local orders prohibiting most gatherings of 10 people or more.
Those penalties went into effect Saturday with the signing of two local orders by County Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor Rawley McCoy.
But unlike local governments in and around Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio and, as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Corpus Christi, officials in Victoria County have so far decided against a stay-at-home order.
Thursday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached at least 1,396 in Texas with 18 people dying from the disease, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In the U.S., 68,440 people had been confirmed to have caught the virus, and 994 had died from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Thursday also saw the U.S. reporting more confirmed cases than any other country, surpassing Italy and China.
“My opinion is that we are not really at that point because we have mild community transmission,” McNeill said. “When we hit moderate to severe, I think that will be very appropriate.”
McNeill said moderate and severe transmission are not defined by specific numbers but instead by investigative studies conducted by Victoria County public health officials.
“These are quite intense ... They go through the history of where these patients have been. They actually look at their phone records. They ask them to show us where they have been. They look at bank records,” McNeill said.
Although the worst may be yet to come in Victoria County, residents still can do much to avoid mental distress, said Lane Johnson, chief medical officer for the Gulf Bend Center.
“Breath. Just breathe,” said Johnson, who also attended the news conference Thursday. “Second thing you do is smile. You’ve got to keep smiling.”
Feeling uncertain about the future is normal, he said, and recognizing that fact could offer residents some solace.
“We cannot not be anxious, but we can manage the anxiety that we have by focusing on what we control rather than what we don’t control,” he said.
Instead, residents should concentrate on what they can do – breathing, exercising, eating right, relaxing, maintaining a sense of humor and smiling.
McNeill echoed that advice, saying he thought it wise for people to get outside as long as they stayed away from groups and 6 feet away from one another.
The new coronavirus, he said, is far less contagious in the outdoors.
Additionally, local orders for social distancing do not mean residents have to neglect their selves or family members Johnson said.
Rather, people should find alternative ways of connecting with one another, Johnson said. The same, he said, applied for staying productive.
“We’re social distancing, not social disconnecting,” he said. “Start email strings with your family. Write letters to each other ... Write a book for heaven’s sake.”
While residents may fear the unknown during this pandemic, news about the disease and its spread could also push people into a state of unnecessary panic.
“If we fear we are missing information, we get anxious, but at some point we have to take breaks from the news. If that is all we listen to, we are deluging ourselves with ‘What I do not control,’” he said. “Take some breaks.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.