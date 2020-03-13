Victoria health officials will brief the press and the public on COVID-19 policy during a 3 p.m. press conference Friday.
The Victoria Advocate will broadcast the conference live from our Facebook page.
City and county health officials met Friday morning to discuss policy and planning for COVID-19 in the Victoria area, according to a Facebook post from the local county health department. Officials will detail updates from that meeting at Friday's press conference.
COVID-19, a disease that stems from a new virus, has left the country reeling as officials throughout the country scramble to contain the spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cautioned that many Americans will at some point be exposed to the virus.
"Based on this, it’s fair to say that as the trajectory of the outbreak continues, many people in the United States will at some point in time either this year or next be exposed to this virus and there’s a good chance many will become sick," said Nancy Messonnier, the director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "But again, based on what we know about this virus, we do not expect most people to develop serious illness."
