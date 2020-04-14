A Victoria County man died Tuesday of COVID-19 as the county’s per capita rate of infections ranked among the highest in the state.
Victoria County’s total number of people infected with the disease reached 89, keeping pace with some Texas counties of double or almost triple its population.
With 0.95 infections per 1,000 residents, Victoria County has one of the highest per capita rates for COVID-19, according to an analysis by the Texas Tribune.
Determining why is difficult, said Brittany Burgess, Victoria County epidemiologist.
“The circumstances of each county’s number of tests, social-distancing behaviors, geographic landscape and patient conditions vary from county to county, so we do not compare ours to others, but instead, try to limit its spread here in Victoria County to the best of our ability,” she said, adding that a majority of the county’s people infected with COVID-19 were associated with an outbreak at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, 102 Medical Drive.
“The majority of Victoria County’s cases are from the PAM outbreak, but we are actively monitoring the situation to continue to protect its patients and staff,” Burgess said.
Tuesday, three new infections were reported in Victoria County. Of those 89, 50 are currently infected, and 38 people are recovered.
At least 20 of the infected people, or about 22.5%, are thought to have caught the virus from within the community.
Victoria County ranked 22nd in the state for the number of people infected with COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In 19th, 20th and 21st places are Williamson, Bell and Smith counties with 119, 107 and 101 people confirmed with COVID-19. Those counties have populations of about 590,500; 363,000 and 233,000 people, respectively, according U.S. Census Bureau data.
Below Victoria County in that ranking are Hays, Nueces and Potter counties with 82, 79 and 79 infected people reported. Those counties have populations of about 230,000, 362,000, and 117,000 people.
Victoria County has a population of about 92,000 people.
With comparable numbers of infected people and a much smaller population, Victoria County ranks near the top of Texas counties when it comes to per capita infection rates. Only 10 of Texas’ 254 counties exceed Victoria County in its per capita rate of infection.
Victoria County officials did not respond to questions about those numbers Tuesday.
With 1.33 infections per resident, Matagorda County is one of those counties exceeding Victoria County in per capita COVID-19 infections.
Mitch Thames, Matagorda County spokesman, said officials suspect a high number of people who commute in and from the county may have resulted in increased transmission rates.
About a week ago, Matagorda County was eclipsed by Victoria County in the number of people reported infected.
That was about the time that Victoria County public health officials revealed an outbreak at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital. At least 44 people have been infected in association with that outbreak.
Matagorda County also was the first Texas county to report a person dying of COVID-19.
Tuesday, Victoria County joined that list after officials revealed a man in his 80s has died of the disease. Although the man was a Victoria County resident, he died at a health care facility outside the county, said Ashley Strevel, Victoria spokeswoman, in a written statement.
That man has not been included in the county’s previous total number COVID-19 patients, she said.
Nevertheless, he will be included in future tallies, including Tuesday’s count, Strevel said.
Although public health officials have declined to release information about the man, they said he did suffer from underlying health conditions and contracted the virus last month in a health care facility outside the county.
Monday, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said he was aiming to begin the process of restarting the county’s economy.
“I do look at May 1 as a goal that we need to shoot for to get businesses up and running again,” Zeller said at Monday’s news conference.
City and county officials have ceased their daily COVID-19 news conferences and instead are conducting them three times each week at 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Public health officials said reducing the number of news conferences will allow Burgess and Dr. John McNeill, local public health authority, more time with patients.
“Our concern is the community and the protection of our patients, which is why we continue to provide daily COVID-19 case counts at the end of each day and release breaking news to keep the public informed,” according to a statement from officials. “And, the reason we started conducting routine press briefings in the first place.”
Additionally, Zeller said, the timeline to restart the local economy will be significantly influenced by local public health experts and state decisions.
“That’s not something that we can locally wave a magic wand and cause to happen,” Zeller said. “We’re very much a part of our regional and statewide economy, and national economy, so a lot of that is outside of our control, but I am committed to use what abilities we do have to the most effective extent possible.”
Burgess said it was still too hard to tell whether the spread of the virus is increasing or decreasing.
“This is a very fluid situation,” she said. “We’re monitoring this over the next few weeks to see if the social distancing methods we’ve been practicing have helped reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and we’re hopeful that we’ll see the infection rate slow down or decrease. We’re prepared for both case scenarios, including a possible acceleration.”
