Victoria County’s judge said Tuesday that he was more optimistic about the threat from COVID-19 than ever before.
“The concerns that we had three weeks ago, the fear that we had three weeks ago have not materialized,” County Judge Ben Zeller said. “We had credible concerns about the possibility of hospitals being filled with COVID patients, (about) it being a huge burden on the health care system.”
Victoria County public health officials reported no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Officials will release a list of locations where COVID-19 testing is available on Wednesday, said Ashley Strevel, city spokeswoman.
Also Tuesday, 61 people were reported to have recovered from the new coronavirus and its resulting disease, COVID-19, since the pandemic was discovered in Victoria County in late March.
With 34 people still sick in the county, the number of those recovered is almost double those confirmed to be infected.
For patients to be considered recovered, they must be free of symptoms and also not had a fever within the past 72 hours, said David Gonzales, county public health department director, in a written statement.
Additionally, at least seven days must have passed since they began showing symptoms, he said.
The county’s current proportion of recovered people to total cases is about double the state average.
That’s good news, Zeller, said, considering overwhelmed hospitals were a dire and real threat to county officials when the virus arrived in Victoria County.
Zeller pointed to New York, Italy and China as examples of just how serious the virus could be.
“That is what we were working hard to prevent,” he said.
As of Tuesday, the Crossroads had 335 hospital beds, 33 intensive care unit beds and 45 ventilators available, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Gonzales said Tuesday that local hospitals also are sufficiently staffed with healthy physicians.
That was further good news, Zeller said at a Monday news conference.
“Instead of being overwhelmed, our hospitals in many ways have been underwhelmed with nurses and medical staff having their hours cut and some even being furloughed,” he said.
But that does not mean decisions to impose local restrictions, such as social gathering prohibitions and local business restrictions, were for naught, Zeller said.
The county judge categorized those restrictions as not only prudent but also beneficial in slowing the spread of the virus locally.
“Those things have paid off,” he said, adding, “We know a lot more today than we did a few weeks ago.”
Residents should not let down their guard yet because local health experts are still measuring the local danger created by the virus.
“We are starting a reopening phase but not at the expense of public health,” Zeller said.
Zeller and Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy have not yet announced any changes to their stay-at-home order, which runs through April 30. Their next scheduled news conference is 3 p.m. Wednesday.
