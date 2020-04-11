A Victoria County nurse’s fears came true Saturday morning when she learned her aunt had died from COVID-19 in Georgia.
“I have feared it would touch someone close to me and my family since day one but prayed it would not,” said Brenda Coons, 61.
Also Saturday, Victoria County officials reported one new person had been confirmed to have COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 77, according to officials.
Of those 77 people, 13 have recovered and 64 remain actively battling the disease.
And 16 people are thought to have caught the virus from within the community.
One of those people is a person associated with Retama Manor Nursing Center Victoria South. It’s unclear if that person is a resident, employee or another person associated with the nursing home.
A nursing home administrator has provided a statement but declined to answer questions about the person infected with the new coronavirus.
Coons declined to reveal her aunt’s name out of respect to her family but said the woman was elderly and was being cared for at a nursing home in Albany, Ga.
She described the woman as witty and loving. She will be missed by her son, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren and siblings.
“I absolutely loved her with my whole heart,” Coons said.
Coons’ aunt had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The terrible news came as a shock to Coons’ family, who lost another relative to cancer about two months earlier.
“It’s worse than hard,” she said.
Coons has taken the disease seriously since its start, and she asked her fellow community members to do the same.
“I was very concerned COVID-19 would be widespread and dangerous and that at some point in time someone in my family would definitely be affected,” she said. “People did not take the threat serious until it creeped onto their little corner of the world.”
That’s why she also asked her community to continue recommended social distancing, hygiene and other safety precautions.
“It has not been overblown and had people started taking the recommended precaution earlier, this pandemic would have still happened but maybe not at the magnitude we are seeing now,” she said.
Those recommendations from Coons are especially important with public health officials recently announcing the virus’ spread had progressed from mild to moderate.
“The sudden increase ... took place between March 30 through April 9 when we went from zero community transmission confirmed COVID-19 cases to 16, all within an 11-day period,” said Brittany Burgess, epidemiologist for Victoria County. “Initially, the majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases we were seeing in Victoria County were travel related. The shift away from travel related to a steadily increasing and somewhat sporadic nature of the confirmed community spread cases resulted in the moderate community spread designation.”
Community spread is a term used when an infected person’s source of infection is not identified as resulting from travel, she said.
Before that change in severity, county public health officials already had instituted policies and orders recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.
Such policies and orders include a “Stay Home, Stay Safe Order” and recommendations to residents to wear cloth face coverings and masks in public.
It’s also possible the new coronavirus again could increase its level of spread to even more severe degrees that Burgess described as “high spread” and “widespread spread.”
When the virus becomes widespread in Victoria County, nearly all new cases will be the result of community transmission, she said.
“There’s a possibility that we could see more severe levels of community spread if people do not practice social distancing,” Burgess said. “Including if people do not practice it over Easter weekend.”
But many in the community said they were taking the virus seriously.
Magnolia Beach resident Billy Hays said he was concerned because he suffers from serious breathing problems.
Over the past month, he said he has mainly stayed at home.
“I just pray it’s over soon and we can get back to normal,” he said.
Victoria resident Brad Richards has not driven anywhere in the past 28 days and has had all groceries delivered to his home.
“I’ve just been sitting at home, building Legos,” he said.
Dr. Autumn Lind, a Victoria optometrist, said she was most worried about her three-year-old daughter, Odessa Heilker.
Lind has struggled not only to protect her child’s health but also her innocence.
“We just handle it day by day, question by question. … I just have to make things up sometimes,” she said.
