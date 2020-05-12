In Victoria County, two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday. There are now 154 county residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Of those, 123 people have recovered, and six residents have died.
Lavaca County
A 7th Lavaca County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.
The patient resides in Moulton and is in isolation at home, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Region 8 of the Texas Department of State Health Services, Lavaca’s public health authority, reported the patient contracted the coronavirus through community spread outside the county, Barthles said.
As of Tuesday, four of the county’s seven residents who tested positive for COVID-19 had fully recovered and one had died.
Aside from the patient in self-isolation, one more resident remained hospitalized in Travis County, Barthels said.
Refugio County
A third Refugio resident tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient is a girl under the age of 10 and is currently isolating, according to a county release. The girl contracted the virus through close contact with another positive case.
DSHS and Refugio County are identifying close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms, according to the release.
