In Victoria County, two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday. There are now 154 county residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Of those, 123 people have recovered, and six residents have died.

Lavaca County

A 7th Lavaca County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

The patient resides in Moulton and is in isolation at home, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, the county’s emergency management coordinator.

Region 8 of the Texas Department of State Health Services, Lavaca’s public health authority, reported the patient contracted the coronavirus through community spread outside the county, Barthles said.

As of Tuesday, four of the county’s seven residents who tested positive for COVID-19 had fully recovered and one had died.

Aside from the patient in self-isolation, one more resident remained hospitalized in Travis County, Barthels said.

Refugio County

A third Refugio resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is a girl under the age of 10 and is currently isolating, according to a county release. The girl contracted the virus through close contact with another positive case.

DSHS and Refugio County are identifying close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms, according to the release.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 36 26 3
DeWitt 17 11 1
Goliad 7 5 0
Jackson 15 12 1
Lavaca 7 4 1
Matagorda 64 34 5
Refugio 3 0 0
Victoria 154 123 6
Wharton 42 31 0
9-County total 345 246 17
* Editor's note: These counts are updated daily.

New COVID-19 cases reported each week

This table shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in each Crossroads county by date. This table was last updated Monday.

. Victoria County Calhoun County Goliad County Jackson County Lavaca County DeWitt County Refugio County Wharton County Matagorda County
March 15 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2
March 22 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
March 29 6 5 2 1 0 1 0 4 13
April 5 35 7 1 2 1 5 0 8 24
April 12 40 3 1 1 2 2 0 15 8
April 19 14 6 1 0 0 4 0 7 5
April 26 26 8 1 2 1 2 0 1 9
May 3 21 4 1 8 1 0 1 3 1
May 10 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
The week of May 17 2 0 0 1 1 2 1 0 0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.