Victoria County officials announced no new cases on Wednesday, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 89.
Ben Zeller, the Victoria County judge, said during a news conference on Wednesday that he anticipates restarting the local economy May 1.
"This process has been a balancing act for us," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said at a 3 p.m. news conference Wednesday.
But he said it's becoming less difficult.
"By and large the conditions we anticipated a few weeks ago have not materialized," he said.
Although Victoria County has one of the highest per capita rates for COVID-19, with 0.95 infections per 1,000 residents, Zeller said, "COVID-19 in Victoria County has not been severe."
Victoria's first COVID-19 related death was reported Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Please check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.