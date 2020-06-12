Victoria County officials will hold a COVID-19 news conference Friday afternoon, a day after 11 news cases of the disease were reported.
At the 3p.m. conference, County Judge Ben Zeller, Mayor Rawley McCoy, local public health authority Dr. John McNeill and Public Health Department Director David Gonzales will "give an update about COVID-19," according to a news release issued Friday morning.
Thursday, 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County, bringing the county's total to 197 and eight deaths.
Those cases mark the second-highest daily total to date.
A broadcast of the news conference will be available on the Advocate's Facebook via livestream page at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.