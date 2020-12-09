A Victoria woman in her 70s died from complications of COVID-19, local officials said Wednesday.
The woman is the 102nd county resident confirmed to have died by the Victoria County Public Health Department. She was hospitalized in Victoria prior to her death, according to a news release from the health department.
Throughout the region, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate moved slightly above the 15% threshold that determine how many customers businesses can serve. On Wednesday, 78 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Victoria’s trauma service area, and they occupied 15.63% of the region’s total staffed hospital beds, according to state data. If the Victoria region experiences seven consecutive days where COVID-19 patients occupy 15% or more of the local hospital capacity, some businesses will be forced to limit the amount of customers they can admit, according to a statewide executive order.
For the past two weeks, the region’s COVID-19 hospitalization has hovered near the 15% threshold, but the region hasn’t yet experienced a full week above the threshold.
Throughout the county, local officials also reported 33 new cases of the respiratory disease and 22 new estimated recoveries.
Of 5,318 total cases, an estimated 4,973 people have recovered and 243 people have active cases of the disease.
A staff member at Liberty Campus and a student at Howell Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee was last on campus Dec. 4, according to a district news release. The student was last on campus Monday.
Anyone who came in contact with either person will be notified and will have to isolate for up to 14 days.
Victoria school district has reported 94 cases since reopening in September. Of those, 56 are students and 38 are staffers.
Lavaca County
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 and an estimated seven recoveries from the virus were reported Wednesday by the Lavaca County Emergency Management Department.
Of the county’s 1,569 cases, 53 remained active, according to the news release. The county has reported an estimated 1,503 COVID-19 recoveries and 13 deaths since the pandemic started.
Goliad County
Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Goliad County, according to the county’s public health authority, Region 8 of the state health department.
In all, 248 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began and an estimated 241 have recovered, according to the regional health department.
Four county residents who contracted COVID-19 have died.
Matagorda County
Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Matagorda County.
In total 1,392 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,261 have recovered, and 63 county residents have died.
Jackson County
Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
The regional health department estimated there were 60 active cases of the disease as of Wednesday.
Out of 925 total cases, an estimated 857 patients have recovered and eight county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to the local office of emergency management.
Of the 1,088 total diagnoses, an estimated 1,029 patients have recovered, 51 cases are active and eight county residents have died from complications of the virus, according to the regional health department.
Refugio County
Refugio County reported one new COVID-19 case.
The new case brings the county total to 371 confirmed cases, according to a Wednesday news release.
The county has reported that 321 patients have recovered and 16 have died.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 71 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a news release Wednesday.
The county also reported 59 new recoveries and no new deaths related to COVID-19. The total confirmed case count is 1,956, total recovered is 1,745 and total deaths related to the disease remains at 56.
El Campo leads the county with 969 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 628, East Bernard with 184 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of Wharton County.
Women lead the county with 1,084 confirmed cases, followed by men with 834 and people of an unknown sex with 38, according to the news release.
DeWitt County did not report new cases Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.