As of Saturday evening, 17.3% of the 323 hospital patients in Texas Department of State Health Services Trauma Service Area S, which includes Victoria and five surrounding counties, are COVID-19 patients which a slight increase from yesterday. The region remains above the 15% threshold established by Gov. Greg Abbott last week for counties to allow businesses to operate at 75% capacity.
There are 56 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals and 27 ICU beds available.
Until the region’s rate remains below 15% for seven days, restaurants, retail stores, manufacturers and other businesses in Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties will remain limited to 50% capacity under Abbott’s executive order.
Victoria County officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 and seven recoveries Saturday.
There are 73 known active cases.
Of the 4,069 individuals with confirmed positive cases so far, 3,902 have recovered and 94 died.
Wharton County
Five new cases and eight recoveries were reported in Wharton County on Saturday.
Of the county’s 1,434 confirmed cases, there are 102 known active cases and an estimated 1,293 people have recovered.
The county’s death toll remains at 39.
No other counties had posted updates as of 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Many counties have stopped reporting new cases on the weekends.
