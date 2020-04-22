Victoria County officials deemed all businesses essential during a Wednesday press briefing.
“Us taking every legal step so we can to protect the jobs in the community does not represent an all-clear with the COVID-19 threat,” County Judge Ben Zeller said. “It’s still contagious, and it’s still here.”
The order allows businesses in the city and county to open as long as they maintain social distancing standards, Zeller said. This order does not reopen the specific businesses closed by Gov. Greg Abbott’s previous execute order, which included gyms, barber shops, bars and in-house dining.
Facial coverings and masks are required for businesses that have public interaction, and it is strongly suggested that everybody wears a face covering, Mayor Rawley McCoy said. The new order does not mandate the public wear masks, but local Public Health Authority Dr. John McNeill urged everyone to do so.
Before announcing the change in the local orders, officials also announced Wednesday that a Victoria County man in his 70s died of COVID-19.
The man had been hospitalized, and no additional information would be released, McNeill said.
The county has eight new cases, bringing the total to 104 with two deaths.
“That’s a pretty good spike for our area,” McNeill said, attributing it to the Easter holiday. “We’re not surprised.”
Also Wednesday, a first responder with the Victoria Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The person is in isolation and being monitored by the Victoria County Public Health Department, according to a news release.
Health department employees are reviewing the first responder’s contacts, setting up additional COVID-19 tests as necessary, and working to identify anyone who might have been exposed to the first responder while they were infectious. The health department will reach out directly to anyone who has been in close contact with the patient.
The fire department screens its employees twice a day before they can report to work, according to the news release. The city also is working to identify and screen any employees who came into direct contact with the positive patient out of an abundance of caution, the news release said.
This is a developing story and will be updated at VictoriaAdvocate.com. Please look for full coverage in Thursday’s Advocate.
Requiring us on the front line of retail and not customers to wear masks is pointless. I were a mask everyday, customers don’t. So either protect us or not. Also, reopen barber shops. Both wear a mask. Remember, all businesses are essential to somebody.
