Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County Saturday, according to the public health department’s daily report.Also Saturday, officials reported 27 new recoveries and 254 active cases among residents. In total, the county has reported 5,226 cases, 4,871 recoveries and 101 deaths.
Hospital Trauma Area S, which contains Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, reported that 13.69% of the total hospital beds in the area are occupied by patients who tested positive for COVID-19.{/div}
The Victoria County Jail also reported one inmate within the jail has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Texas Commission for Jail Standard’s daily COVID-19 report.
According to that report, 290 other inmates are in quarantine or isolating as a result of the positive test.
Matagorda County
Matagorda County public health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, according to state data.
Three new fatalities and 19 recoveries were reported.
All told, the county has seen 1,356 cases, 1,216 recoveries and 63 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Jackson, Lavaca, Goliad, DeWitt, Calhoun, Wharton counties did non publish COVID-19 case count as of 8 p.m. Saturday.
COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 5, 2020
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,061
|1,015
|8
|DeWitt
|1,186
|1,074
|57
|Goliad
|238
|233
|4
|Jackson
|889
|823
|8
|Lavaca
|1,545
|1,454
|13
|Matagorda
|1,356
|1,216
|63
|Refugio
|363
|315
|16
|Victoria
|5,226
|4,871
|101
|Wharton
|1,866
|1,667
|56
|9-County total
|13,730
|12,688
|326
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
