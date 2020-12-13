Victoria County Courthouse
The Victoria County Courthouse.

 Advocate File Photo

The Victoria County Office of Emergency Management reported 15 new recoveries Saturday night.

No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 or deaths related to the disease were reported in the county. The county’s total recovery count is now 5,056.

Hospital Trauma Area S, which contains Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, reported 15.51% of available hospital beds in the area were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday.

The area has 213 available hospital beds and 69 COVID-19 patients.

If the percentage of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals exceeds 15% for seven straight days, many businesses in the region would need to reduce their capacity limits to 50% in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide orders.

No counties reported case updates Sunday.

On Saturday, Victoria County reported case updates after they could be published in Sunday’s Advocate.

New COVID-19 cases reported each week

This table shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in each Crossroads county for each week ending on the indicated date. This table was last updated Tuesday.

. Victoria County Calhoun County Goliad County Jackson County Lavaca County DeWitt County Refugio County Wharton County Matagorda County
March 15 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2
March 22 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
March 29 6 5 2 1 0 1 0 4 13
April 5 35 7 1 2 1 5 0 8 24
April 12 40 3 1 1 2 2 0 15 8
April 19 14 6 1 0 0 4 0 7 5
April 26 26 8 1 2 1 2 0 1 9
May 3 21 4 1 8 1 0 1 3 1
May 10 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
May 17 6 0 0 1 2 2 2 1 2
May 24 1 5 0 2 1 0 0 2 1
May 31 4 0 0 1 4 0 0 9 3
June 7 12 1 0 1 6 1 0 19 1
June 14 27 9 0 1 3 10 2 13 9
June 21 111 1 0 1 15 9 1 30 28
June 28 246 17 1 15 93 19 4 70 67
July 5 720 29 21 10 42 40 16 35 124
July 12 573 47 16 32 81 63 22 114 225
July 19 786 93 6 71 133 164 31 110 64
July 26 328 142 33 47 164 178 59 54 110
Aug. 2 325 80 26 126 55 103 71 138 101
Aug. 9 210 76 26 80 25 68 14 90 85
Aug. 16 112 23 18 15 17 41 20 322 91
Aug. 23 70 12 0 19 15 49 20 106 45
Aug. 30 107 27 3 62 20 38 3 95 28
Sept. 6 93 23 0 9 18 45 7 30 43
Sept. 13 67 4 5 12 8 42 28 55 29
Sept. 20 70 7 32 10 19 28 1 48 25
Sept. 27 51 197 0 79 266 22 2 56 8
Oct. 4 39 9 4 8 23 0 3 20 14
Oct. 11 53 29 0 19 31 74 0 23 20
Oct. 18 42 20 2 3 62 4 3 18 16
Oct. 25 65 35 0 6 41 24 1 8 7
Nov. 1 66 30 17 16 58 1 6 30 27
Nov. 8 112 5 5 21 30 36 9 28 16
Nov. 15 191 9 6 48 49 27 6 39 20
Nov. 22 206 35 8 57 132 34 6 76 52
Nov. 29 161 21 2 40 47 35 6 77 65
Dec. 6 224 43 3 64 79 96 28 123 87
Dec. 13 164 39 10 46 33 37 8 115 64

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.