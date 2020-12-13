The Victoria County Office of Emergency Management reported 15 new recoveries Saturday night.
No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 or deaths related to the disease were reported in the county. The county’s total recovery count is now 5,056.
Hospital Trauma Area S, which contains Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, reported 15.51% of available hospital beds in the area were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday.
The area has 213 available hospital beds and 69 COVID-19 patients.
If the percentage of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals exceeds 15% for seven straight days, many businesses in the region would need to reduce their capacity limits to 50% in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide orders.
No counties reported case updates Sunday.
On Saturday, Victoria County reported case updates after they could be published in Sunday’s Advocate.
