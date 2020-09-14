Eighteen more Victoria County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the county's public health department.
Of a total of 3,966 cases, at least 3,805 have recovered. The health department also said 39 patients were newly recovered as of Monday.
At least 76 people have died from complications of the virus. No new fatalities were reported Monday.
DeWitt County
DeWitt County officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries Monday.
Five of the people who tested positive live in the Yoakum area, three in Cuero, two in Yorktown and one in Nordheim.
Of the 898 cases reported in the county, 68 are active and 789 have recovered, and 41 have died.
Lavaca County
Six more residents in Lavaca County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, the county's emergency management coordinator.
Of the county's 714 cases, 25 were active as of Monday. An estimated 680 patients had recovered from the virus and nine have died, Barthels said.
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Matagorda County on Monday, according to state data.
In all, 976 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 900 have recovered and 40 residents have died, according to state data.
“This is great news, special thanks to our medical community for leading the charge to get us here. Let’s keep up the good habits we have formed and continue to diminish this threat.” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald in a news release.
Free COVID-19 testing will be from from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 Seventh St., Bay City.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a news release.
The county also reported no new recoveries or deaths related to COVID-19. The total confirmed case count for the county remains at 1,334, total recoveries at 1,199 and total deaths related to the virus at 39.
El Campo still leads the county with 691 total confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 416 and East Bernard with 125. Women also still lead the county with 752 total confirmed cases, followed by men with 546 and unknown cases with 36.
No updates were added on Sunday.
County-wide testing is scheduled for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at the El Campo Civic Center. No prior registration is required.
New COVID-19 cases or deaths were not reported Monday in Calhoun, Goliad, Jackson and Refugio counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.