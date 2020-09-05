The Victoria County Office of Emergency Management reported one of the lowest single-day case counts in months with two new confirmed cases Saturday, according to a news release.
No additional information was released about the new cases, but the county had nine new recoveries. No new deaths were reported.
This increased the county's total case count to 3,881 and total recoveries to 3,684.
There are 66 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals as of 8 p.m. Saturday. Twenty-three ICU beds are available.
Wharton County
Wharton County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 158 recoveries on Saturday.
Of the 1,279 cases reported in the county, 345 are active and 906 have recovered.
The county's death roll remains at 28.
Matagorda County
There was one new case of COVID-19 reported in Matagorda County Saturday, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
There have been 940 cases reported all told, of which 176 are active and 724 have recovered.
Thirty-nine county residents have died.
As of 8 p.m., no new cases were reported in Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca or Refugio counties. Some counties are not currently reporting cases on the weekends.
