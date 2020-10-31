Victoria County reported two new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries on Saturday.
There are 85 known active cases among county residents.
The county has reported a total of 4,333 cases, 4,153 recoveries and 95 deaths.
Twenty-two COVID-19 patients are in hospitals in Victoria's region, occupying 4% of the 549 staffed hospital beds.
No other counties reported updates on Saturday.
