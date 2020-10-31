Victoria County reported two new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries on Saturday.

There are 85 known active cases among county residents.

The county has reported a total of 4,333 cases, 4,153 recoveries and 95 deaths.

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients are in hospitals in Victoria's region, occupying 4% of the 549 staffed hospital beds.

No other counties reported updates on Saturday.

COVID-19 cases by county Oct. 31, 2020

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 952 935 8
DeWitt 981 935 54
Goliad 217 202 4
Jackson 658 636 7
Lavaca 1,208 1,130 13
Matagorda 1,116 1,062 54
Refugio 312 293 16
Victoria 4,333 4,153 95
Wharton 1,535 1,451 49
9-County total 11,312 10,797 300
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

