Victoria County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries on Friday, said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
The county has 88 known active cases, Gonzales said.
A total of 4,331 cases have been reported so far. Of these, 4,148 people have recovered and 95 have died, he said.
A staff member at Chandler Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member was last on campus on Friday, according to a district news release. Information about the staff member will not be shared.
This is the second reported case at Chandler, but it is the first among its staff. The district has reported 53 cases including 38 among students and 15 staffers.
Matagorda County
Two new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the disease have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total, 1,116 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 1,062 patients have recovered, and 54 have died, according to state data.
Wharton County
Officials in Wharton County reported on Friday the death of another resident who had COVID-19.
This brings the county's death toll to 49.
The county also reported six new cases, bringing its total to 1,535, and 25 recoveries, bringing its total to 1,451.
There are 35 known active cases in the county.
Lavaca County
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lavaca County increased by 17 on Friday, to 1,208.
The county has 65 known active cases.
Thirteen county residents are reported to have died and 1,130 have recovered.
Calhoun County
Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Calhoun County on Friday, and bringing the county's total to nine active cases of the disease, according to the local office of emergency management.
Of 952 cases in all, an estimated 935 patients have recovered. Eight county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Goliad County
Five new cases were reported on Friday, according to state data.
A total of 217 Goliad County residents have tested positive.
There are 11 known active cases, 202 people have recovered and four have died.
Jackson County
Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jackson County, according to data from Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Out of 658 total cases, an estimated 636 patients have recovered and seven county residents have died from complications of the virus.
DeWitt and Refugio counties did not report any new cases Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.