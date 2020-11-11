The number of COVID-19 cases in the Crossroads continued to grow Wednesday as cases are spiking across the state and country.
As of Wednesday, the local increase in COVID-19 transmission is significant, but not nearly as bad as other areas in the U.S. Nationwide, states reported a total of 144,000 COVID-19 cases, more than any other day since the pandemic started, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Experts are worried about the nationwide increase in cases and hospitalizations, particularly in the Midwest, as an increase in related deaths is expected to follow. It can take days or even weeks from when a person is infected with the virus to when they become seriously ill, and deaths caused by the disease often lag behind increases in new cases. Between 30 to 40% of people infected will have mild symptoms or even no symptoms at all. But for a smaller group of people, the disease can cause serious illness or death.
Another 26 COVID-19 case were reported Wednesday in Victoria, according to the local public health department. These new cases bring the county's total number of active cases to 190, a 171% increase compared to 70 active cases 14 days ago.
A total of 4,557 cases have been diagnosed in the county throughout the pandemic. Of those, 4,272 have recovered, and 95 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Across the region, 55 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized. They are occupying almost 9% of all staffed hospital beds in the area, which covers Victoria and the five surrounding counties, according to data from the state health department.
Matagorda County
Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,147 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,098 have recovered and 56 residents have died.
DeWitt, Lavaca, Refugio, Calhoun, Jackson, Goliad and Wharton counties did not publish COVID-19 reports Wednesday.
