Victoria County public health officials expressed cautious optimism in discussing Friday how the county will ease preventative COVID-19 restrictions.
"We've got to remain vigilant. We've got to keep doing what we are doing," said Dr. John McNeill, local public health authority, at a Friday news conference. "Our numbers are down because we have done what we need to do."
About 6 p.m. Friday, three new cases for the new coronavirus were reported, ending a two-day streak in which no new cases had been reported. Those new cases brought the total number of people infected with COVID-19 to 92. Of those, 54 people have recovered from the disease, and 37 remain active.
At least 11 of those people remain hospitalized, and three people are being cared for in intensive care units.
One Victoria County resident has died from the disease.
That news came amid discussions by local, state and federal authorities about when and how to restart the economy, which has largely been shut down for weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and its resulting disease, COVID-19. Earlier Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced how the state might reopen its economy and services, saying some restrictions could soon be lifted through a phased reopening.
On Thursday President Donald Trump made similar comments about plans to move forward at a national scale, saying communities should see a downward trend in their COVID-19 case count for 14 days before lifting restrictions.
Victoria County remains under a stay-at-home order.
Victoria County officials said they will not look to a specific number to ease that order but will instead take a more holistic approach in that decision-making.
"We’re not looking at one specific number, but rather, the overall picture including new cases, community transmission, hospitalization and total healthcare system impact, (including) testing capacity and availability as an indicator to recommend in terms of lifting restrictions," said Ashley Strevel, city spokeswoman.
County Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor Rawley McCoy were absent from Friday's news conference because they were in a conference call with the governor and their counterparts form around the state to discuss the details of such a reopening.
"The next step, of course, is recovery," McNeill said. "The next step is how we are going to get this country back to work and how we are going to get people back to the new normal."
Details about the discussion with the governor would be made public as early as Monday, Strevel said.
But McNeill and David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, said they hope the limited number of new confirmed cases for the virus locally demonstrated the success of restrictive recommendations and orders.
"We're social distancing. We are wearing masks. We are staying home whenever possible," McNeill said. "We're all very aware that (COVID-19) is out there, and that's the reason we are doing well. ... If we let our guard down, these numbers will come back up, so this is not the time to take your foot off the gas pedal."
Echoing Abbott, McNeill said, the process to return Victoria County to its normal will be done through a phased process that should begin soon.
That process, he added, would mirror the manner in which restrictive recommendations and orders were handed down during the pandemic's arrival in Victoria County.
"We phased our way into this. We increased our vigilance. We increased our restrictions. We increased everything that we needed to do in a phased manner," McNeill said. "We're going to go out the same way we came in."
In deciding how to restart the local economy, officials must balance public health and economic concerns to prevent a resurgence, they said.
Balancing those concerns, officials said, will be strongly informed by data gathered in part by local testing.
"If you open up an economy in a community and you don't have the ability to test, then it's going to be difficult to identify ... the transmission rate of this virus," Gonzales said.
"The last thing that we want to see happen by trying to open up the community is to have a significant spike in the number of cases," McNeill said.
Although a county-run sample collection site for testing has remained closed since April 6, they said testing was now widely available locally through private labs and clinics. They said they were working to provide a list of these places.
In the past two days, at least 30 tests have been completed locally with another 30 awaiting results, Strevel said.
To date, at least 1,080 tests have been completed in the county by private and public facilities, she said.
With 169,536 tests completed statewide as of Friday, Victoria County's total number of tests exceeds the state average of about 667 tests completed per county, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Gonzales said the county's above average number of testing could, in part, be attributed to an outbreak at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North in Victoria.
He also attributed the county's high per capita rate of infection to that outbreak. About 1 in 1,000 Victoria County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
That outbreak has resulted in the infection of at least 35 county residents, 30 of whom are health care workers and five of whom are patients, Strevel said, adding about 39.3% of the county's total confirmed cases are related to that outbreak.
Although county public health officials said they still considered the community to be experiencing a moderate spread of COVID-19, they were less sure about whether it had peaked in its number of cases.
Before the Easter holiday, local public health and government officials warned community members about the dangers of gathering.
Because the virus often takes days to show symptoms in the people it infects, public health officials are still waiting to see whether those warnings were heeded.
"We are watching for ... the results of Easter," Gonzales said, adding, "Really, what is going to come up in the next five days ... we're hoping we do not have another spike."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.