Victoria County officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries Saturday.
Of the 3,948 cases reported by county officials so far, there are 106 known active cases and an estimated 3,766 people have recovered.
The county’s death toll remains at 76.
In Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes hospitals in Calhoun, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Victoria counties, there are 67 COVID-19 patients and 24 ICU beds are available.
Matagorda County
Four more cases were reported in Matagorda County Saturday.
Officials have reported 973 cases in total, including 104 known active cases and an estimated 825 recoveries. Forty county residents have died.
Wharton County
Wharton County officials reported 15 new cases and 38 recoveries Saturday.
The county has reported 1,334 cases, including 96 known active cases and 1,199 recoveries.
The county’s death toll remains at 39.
As of 5:45 p.m., no new cases had been reported in Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Refugio counties. Some counties are not currently reporting cases on the weekends.
