Victoria County officials reported three new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and zero recoveries.

Of the county's 4,018 total cases, there are 97 known active cases and an estimated 3,827 people have recovered.

Ninety-four county residents have died.

There are 62 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals and 28 ICU beds available as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

Wharton County

Officials reported three new cases and one recovery Saturday.

The county has reported 1,382 cases.

Of these, 80 are active, 1,263 have recovered and 39 people have died.

Not all counties report COVID-19 updates on weekends.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 632 605 5
DeWitt 915 818 42
Goliad 194 190 3
Jackson 529 498 7
Lavaca 727 689 10
Matagorda 1,011 929 41
Refugio 302 289 12
Victoria 4,018 3,827 94
Wharton 1,382 1,263 39
9-County total 9,710 9,108 253
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

