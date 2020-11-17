Victoria County reported another 35 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county's total number of active infections to 259.
The county's public health department also reported 27 newly recovered patients.
The Crossroads region is experiencing an increase in spread of the respiratory disease as cases nationwide continue to reach new heights.
In Victoria County, the new cases bring the county's overall number of COVID-19 diagnoses to 4,742 since the pandemic began. Of those, there are 4,386 patients who have recovered, and 97 county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
Throughout Victoria's trauma service area, there are 58 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, according to state data. Those patients are occupying about 10.6% of staffed hospital beds.
Lavaca County
Fifty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lavaca County on Tuesday, according to a news release from county's emergency management department.
Of the county's 1,360 cases of the coronavirus, 93 remained active. The county has reported 13 deaths and an estimated 1,251 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
Refugio County
Refugio Country reported two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The new cases include a woman in her 60s and a man in his 30s. The two are currently isolated, according to a county news release.
The county has reported 330 total cases with 305 of those recovered. Of those, 16 have died.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County public health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 and now show 12 active cases within the county, according to a county news release.
The county has recorded 8 deaths, 956 recoveries and 976 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Matagorda County
Two new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the disease have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,172 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,106 have recovered, and 57 residents have died.
Wharton County
Wharton's school district is switching to remote learning effective 4 p.m. Tuesday through Nov. 29 due to an increase in COVID-19, the flu and seasonal allergies, according to a letter from Michael J. O'Guin, Sr., the district's superintendent.
"This measure is a precautionary measure as the district continues to prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff," O'Guin wrote in the letter. "Please know this decision was not made lightly. We understand how disappointing and disruptive this decision can be for our families."
The school district will resume regular remote and face-to-face learning on Nov. 30, and extracurricular activities can continue as planned as long as protocols are followed, the letter said.
The county's office of emergency management did not release a COVID-19 report Tuesday.
Jackson, Goliad and DeWitt counties had not published COVID-19 reports as of 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases by county Nov. 17, 2020
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|976
|956
|8
|DeWitt
|1,057
|969
|55
|Goliad
|225
|219
|4
|Jackson
|733
|677
|7
|Lavaca
|1,360
|1,251
|13
|Matagorda
|1,172
|1,106
|57
|Refugio
|330
|305
|16
|Victoria
|4,742
|4,386
|97
|Wharton
|1,590
|1,497
|49
|9-County total
|12,185
|11,366
|306
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.