Victoria County public health officials reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and 262 active cases in the county on Friday.
In all, the county has reported 4,830 cases of the disease, of which 4,470 have recovered, and 98 people have died.
Refugio County
One new case of COVID-19 has been reported by Refugio County public health officials.
In total, the county has reported 333 cases of the disease, of which 10 are currently active.
At least 16 residents have died, and 307 have recovered.
Lavaca County
Lavaca County health officials reported 11 news cases of COVID-19 and 1,419 total cases for the county.
These new cases bring the county to 115 active cases, 13 deaths and 1,291 recoveries.
Matagorda County
Nearly 2,000 Matagorda County residents have contracted COVID-19 and nearly 60 residents have died from complications of the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data.
The county is closer to hitting those benchmarks after 19 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the respiratory disease were confirmed in the county on Friday, according to state data.
In total 1,199 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,115 have recovered, and 59 county residents have died.
Jackson County
Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jackson County, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
There are 79 active cases of the disease in the county as of Friday. Out of a total of 784 diagnoses, there are an estimated 698 patients who have recovered. Seven county residents have died from complications of the virus.
DeWitt County
Officials in DeWitt County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 since the county's report on Wednesday.
Out of 1,078 diagnoses since the pandemic began, an estimated 988 patients have recovered, according to a news release from the county. There are 55 county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
Of the 74 active cases in the county, three patients are hospitalized.
Calhoun County
Public health officials in Calhoun County reported seven new cases of COVID-19, according to the county's daily report.
All told, the county has reported 998 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 29 cases are active, 961 have recovered and eight have died.
Goliad and Wharton counties did not publish a case report before 7:30 p.m. Friday.
