The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County increased to 257 on Monday as the local health department reported 65 new cases of the respiratory disease.
Local health officials also reported 36 new recoveries spanning the last 48 hours.
Out of a total of 4,907 diagnoses, an estimated 4,542 patients have recovered and 98 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Crossroads has stayed relatively steady in the last week, even as hospitalizations increase statewide. Fifty-seven COVID-19 patients were in local hospitals as of Monday afternoon, according to state data. Those patients occupy 11.9% of the 479 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area. That’s compared to 53 hospitalized COVID-19 patients a week ago on Nov. 16. Statewide, there are 8,353 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals, occupying about 12.42% of available beds, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Jackson County
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County on Monday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
This the county’s first update since Friday, meaning these new cases were confirmed over Saturday and Sunday.
Out of 790 total cases, an estimated 711 patients have recovered from the respiratory disease, and seven county residents have died from complications of the virus. There are 72 active cases of the disease in the county as of Monday evening.
Goliad County
Public Health Region 8 reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Goliad County on Monday.
These cases bring the county’s total number of active cases to 13. This the county’s first update since Friday, meaning these new cases were confirmed over Saturday and Sunday.
At least 235 people in the county have been diagnosed with COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. Of these, an estimated 218 patients have recovered, and four county residents have died from complications of the disease.
DeWitt County
DeWitt County officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and five new recoveries on Monday, the county’s first update since Friday.
The newly diagnosed patients include 10 people who live in the Cuero area, one patient in the Yorktown area and one patient in the Westhoff area.
As of Monday, there are 81 active cases of the disease in the county, of which three patients are hospitalized and 78 are isolating in their homes.
A total of 1,090 county residents have been diagnosed with the disease throughout the pandemic, and an estimated 993 patients have recovered and 55 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Calhoun County
Another six cases of COVID-19 and two newly recovered patients were reported in Calhoun County on Monday, according to the county’s office of emergency management.
These new cases bring the county to 33 active infections as of Monday.
Out of 1,004 total cases, an estimated 963 patients have recovered and eight county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Lavaca County
Another 10 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lavaca County since Friday, according to the local emergency management office.
The county now has 114 active cases of the disease as of Monday.
Of the 1,429 total cases that have been identified throughout the pandemic, an estimated 1,302 of those patients have recovered and 13 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Wharton County did not publish a COVID-19 report on Monday.
Refugio County
Refugio County reported six new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
The new cases include four women and two men whose ages range from 20s to 70s, according to a Monday news release. The new patients are currently isolated.
The county has reported 339 total COVID-19 cases with 308 recovered. Of those who were infected, 16 have died.
Matagorda County
Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,226 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,121 have recovered, and 59 county residents have died. Wharton County did not publish a COVID-19 report Monday.
