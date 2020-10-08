Victoria County officials reported seven new COVID-19 cases and seven recoveries Thursday.
There are 80 known active cases in the county.
Of the 4,159 cases reported so far, 3,985 people have recovered and 94 have died.
Wednesday, Texas changed its metric determining which counties are eligible to allow most businesses to operate at 75% capacity. Beginning Oct. 14, regions in which less than 15% of staffed hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients will be eligible.
As of Thursday, there are 44 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 471 staffed beds in Trauma Service S, the Department of State Health Services region that includes Victoria and five surrounding counties. This means 9.3% of beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
If the region remains below the 15% threshold, most businesses will be able to operate at 75% capacity starting next Wednesday.
Matagorda County
Five new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths related to the respiratory disease were reported in Matagorda County on Thursday, according to state data.
In total, 1,068 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began.
Of those, an estimated 1,009 patients have recovered, according to state data, and 50 county residents have died.
Wharton County
Four inmates and three staff members at the Wharton County Jail have COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards Wednesday.
Wharton County did not release an update on cases Thursday.
Calhoun County
Three new cases were reported in Calhoun County Thursday.
There are 14 known active cases in the county. A total of 866 cases have been reported. Of these, 844 people have recovered and eight died.
Lavaca County
The number of total cases in Lavaca County rose to 1,051 Thursday.
There are 41 known active cases in the county.
Twelve people have died and 998 have recovered.
New cases were not reported in DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson or Refugio counties Thursday.
