Victoria County officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and 48 recoveries on Saturday.

Of the 3,788 cases reported thus far, 3,569 have recovered and 151 are active. The county's death toll remains at 68.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, there were 87 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals and 25 ICU beds available.

Matagorda County

Matagorda County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

As of 6:30 p.m., no other counties had reported cases. Some counties are not currently providing case updates on the weekends.

COVID-19 cases by county graphic

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 598 567 4
DeWitt 800 687 31
Goliad 157 126 3
Jackson 498 452 6
Lavaca 682 655 7
Matagorda 895 561 38
Refugio 263 235 10
Victoria 3,788 3,569 68
Wharton 1,249 453 28
9-County total 8,930 7,305 195
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

