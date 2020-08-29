Victoria County officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and 48 recoveries on Saturday.
Of the 3,788 cases reported thus far, 3,569 have recovered and 151 are active. The county's death toll remains at 68.
As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, there were 87 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals and 25 ICU beds available.
Matagorda County
Matagorda County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
As of 6:30 p.m., no other counties had reported cases. Some counties are not currently providing case updates on the weekends.
