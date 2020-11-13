Victoria County public health officials reported seven new COVID-19 cases Saturday with 210 cases currently active.
This brings the county's total cases to 4,636, of which 4,331 have recovered.
No new fatalities were reported.
Texas Department of State Health Services Region S, which contains Victoria and much of the Crossroads, reported 53 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized.
Matagorda County
Matagorda County reported two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 1,152 cases, according to state data.
Of those, approximately 1,104 have recovered.
No new fatalities were reported by the county. At least 56 residents have so far died from COVID-19.
Lavaca, Refugio, Calhoun, DeWitt, Wharton, Goliad and Jackson counties did not report COVID-19 cases totals Saturday.
