Victoria County COVID-19 demographics for Nov. 14

Victoria County public health officials reported seven new COVID-19 cases Saturday with 210 cases currently active.

This brings the county's total cases to 4,636, of which 4,331 have recovered.

No new fatalities were reported.

Texas Department of State Health Services Region S, which contains Victoria and much of the Crossroads, reported 53 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized.

Matagorda County

Matagorda County reported two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 1,152 cases, according to state data.

Of those, approximately 1,104 have recovered.  

No new fatalities were reported by the county. At least 56 residents have so far died from COVID-19.

Lavaca, Refugio, Calhoun, DeWitt, Wharton, Goliad and Jackson counties did not report COVID-19 cases totals Saturday.

COVID-19 cases by county Nov. 14, 2020

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 963 944 8
DeWitt 1,044 968 54
Goliad 225 219 4
Jackson 727 661 7
Lavaca 1,287 1,216 13
Matagorda 1,152 1,104 56
Refugio 321 305 16
Victoria 4,636 4,331 95
Wharton 1,590 1,497 49
9-County total 11,945 11,245 302
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

