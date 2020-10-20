Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County on Tuesday, along with seven recoveries.
There are 67 known active cases.
In total, 4,241 cases have been reported in the county since the pandemic began.
Of these, 4,079 people have recovered.
The county's death toll remains at 95 after a woman was reported on Monday to have died from COVID-19.
