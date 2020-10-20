Victoria County COVID-19 demographics for Oct. 20
Contributed

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County on Tuesday, along with seven recoveries.

There are 67 known active cases.

In total, 4,241 cases have been reported in the county since the pandemic began.

Of these, 4,079 people have recovered.

The county's death toll remains at 95 after a woman was reported on Monday to have died from COVID-19.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

COVID-19 cases by county Oct. 20, 2020

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 894 869 8
DeWitt 1,007 923 54
Goliad 200 193 4
Jackson 637 618 7
Lavaca 1,126 1,076 13
Matagorda 1,085 1,034 51
Refugio 313 294 15
Victoria 4,241 4,079 95
Wharton 1,499 1,403 47
9-County total 11,000 10,489 294
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.