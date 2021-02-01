COVID-19 testing site in Moulton
Buy Now

Paul Gobert, left, instructs David Johnson how to self-administer the oral swab that tests for COVID-19 at a testing site in Moulton in 2020.

 Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 93 new COVID-19 cases in the region Monday. All but two of those cases were reported in Victoria County.

No new deaths from the respiratory disease were reported in the region Monday.

The Victoria County Public Health Department reported 91 new cases of the respiratory disease. These 91 cases span new infections identified over the last 48 hours, as the health department does not report new cases on Sundays. There are 600 active cases of the disease in Victoria County as of Monday, according to the department, a 43% increase over the last four weeks.

On Sunday, there were 136 COVID-19 patients occupying 20.2% of 675 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department. COVID-19 hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

There were 313 empty hospital beds, and 18 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases — Feb. 1, 2021

County Total (+new) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 1583 1474 13
DeWitt 1,690 1500 54
Goliad 366 340 9
Jackson 1501 1369 25
Lavaca 2,059 1,911 64
Matagorda 2,786 (+1) 2,564 81
Refugio 578 505 17
Victoria 7,460 (+91) 6,727 149
Wharton 3,395 (+1) 2,961 90
9-County total 21,418 (+93) 19,351 502

About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates. These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Health Reporter

Ciara McCarthy covers public health and health care for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. Questions, tips, or ideas? Please get in touch: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.