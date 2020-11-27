Victoria County public health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
In total, 4,998 residents are reported to have contacted the disease, of which 4,607 have recovered.
Of the total cases, 292 COVID-19 cases are active, according to the county’s daily report.
Victoria County official reported 11 new cases Thursday.
In the county’s hospital trauma service area, 14.85% of the area’s hospital capacity was occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Matagorda CountySix more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,262 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,143 have recovered, and 59 county residents have died.
No other Crossroads counties reported their COVID-19 cases by 8:20 p.m. Friday.
