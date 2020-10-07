Victoria County announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with six recoveries.
This is the highest single-day number of cases reported by the county since Sept. 8.
David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, said the spike is likely due to a backlog in reporting from one of the labs used by local test collection sites.
The county also reported six recoveries Wednesday.
Of the 4,152 cases reported in the county so far, 80 are known active cases and an estimated 3,978 are recoveries.
The death toll remains at 94.
DeWitt County
The Advocate obtained its first COVID-19 case update from DeWitt County since Sept. 28 on Wednesday.
The deaths of three additional county residents have been reported since last Monday, bringing the county’s death toll to 53.
One of the deaths was reported to county officials Friday and two were reported Monday.
Five new cases were reported Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now sits at 977, said Cyndi Smith, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Of these, 45 are known active cases and 879 are recoveries. Forty-four of the people currently known to be infected are isolating at home and one is a patient at a medical facility.
Smith said the county is experiencing technical difficulties with its Facebook account and will be sharing updates by news release for the foreseeable future.
Lavaca County
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries from the disease were reported among residents on Wednesday, according to a news release from Lavaca County Emergency Management Coordinator Egon Barthels.
Of the county’s 1,047 cases of the coronavirus, 44 remained active. An estimated 991 residents have recovered from the disease and 12 have died. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.
Wharton County
Wharton County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday along with 14 recoveries.
Of the 1,475 cases reported in the county, 57 are known active cases and 1,379 people have recovered.
The county’s death toll remains at 39.
Matagorda County
Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Wednesday, according to state data.
In total, 1,063 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 1,009 patients have recovered, according to state data, and 48 county residents have died.
Calhoun County reported no new cases Wednesday. Case updates were not available for Goliad, Jackson and Refugio counties.
