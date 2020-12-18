Victoria County public health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, according to the county’s COVID-19 online dashboard.
With 26 new recoveries, officials estimated that 266 active cases of the disease remain in the county.
The county has reported 5,572 diagnoses, 5,202 recoveries and 104 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The hospitalization rate for Victoria’s trauma region, which also includes Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, was 12.12%. The hospitalization rate has been declining since Wednesday, when it was 16.81%, according to state data.
If COVID-19 hospitalizations go above 15% for seven consecutive days, then many businesses would have to limit their occupancy rate to 50%, as per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.
Of the 294 hospitalized patients shown in the region, 75 of the patients have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state data.
Matagorda County
Matagorda County officials reported 17 new diagnoses of COVID-19, according to state data.
Accounting for these new cases and six new recoveries, county officials estimate that 188 active cases of the disease remain in the county, according to state data.
Since the pandemic began, 1,578 diagnoses, 128 probable cases, 64 deaths and 1,454 recoveries have been reported in Matagorda County.
COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 19, 2020
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,155
|1,074
|8
|DeWitt
|1,311
|1,118
|57
|Goliad
|258
|244
|5
|Jackson
|1,005
|920
|8
|Lavaca
|1,628
|1,570
|13
|Matagorda
|1,706
|1,454
|64
|Refugio
|397
|350
|16
|Victoria
|5,572
|5,202
|104
|Wharton
|2,091
|1,862
|63
|9-County total
|15,122
|13,796
|338
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Wharton, Refugio, Lavaca, and Jackson counties did not publish COVID-19 cases counts as of 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
