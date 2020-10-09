Victoria County officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county's total of active cases to 73.
Of the 4,165 total cases of the respiratory disease, 3,998 patients have recovered. There are 94 county residents who have died from complications of the disease.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to a news release.
The county also reported two new recoveries and no new deaths. The county's total confirmed case count is now 1,479, with 1,381 total recoveries and 39 deaths.
El Campo still leads the county with 759 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 473, East Bernard with 130 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of the Wharton County.
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 and one new death related to the respiratory disease were reported in Matagorda County on Friday, according to state data.
In total, 1,069 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 1,010 patients have recovered, according to state data, and 51 county residents have died.
Calhoun County
Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Calhoun County, according to the county's office of emergency management.
As of Friday evening, there were 15 active cases of the respiratory disease in the county. Of 869 total cases, an estimated 846 patients have recovered, and eight people have died from complications of the virus.
Lavaca County
Lavaca County's emergency management office reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.
Of 1,052 total cases, an estimated 1,004 patients have recovered. There are 12 county residents who are confirmed to have died from complications of the virus.
Refugio, Jackson, Goliad and DeWitt counties did not publish COVID-19 reports Friday.
