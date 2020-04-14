A Victoria County man has died of COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.
He is the first county resident whose death has been linked to the disease.
The man, who was in his 80s, was hospitalized at a facility outside of the county for more than a month, officials said in a news release. He was infected with COVID-19 while in the facility, according to the release.
Officials did not say where or in what facility the man became infected.
"To respect and honor the family, personal information will not be released about this individual," officials said in the release. "The Victoria County Public Health Department extends its deepest condolences to the individual’s family and friends."
This is a developing story. Please visit VictoriaAdvocate.com for updates.
