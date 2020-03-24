Three Victoria County residents have COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the public health department said Tuesday morning.
Two women in their 20s and a man in his 30s were confirmed to have to have the disease, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department.
All three are Victoria County residents and are in isolation at their respective homes.
All are being monitored by the health department, which is also "monitoring the patients' families, setting up tests and working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while they were infectious," according to the release.
Anybody who was in close contact with the patients will be contacted by county health staff.
These are the first three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County. At least 410 cases have been reported in Texas, according to the state's health department.
"While VCPHD understands residents may be concerned, information suggests that most people who have become infected with COVID-19 only experience mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover," according to the news release.
The new coronavirus was first detected in humans last year, and has since spread to infect more than 300,000 people around the world, according to the World Health Organization. The virus can cause a respiratory infection in humans. The majority of patients who are infected with the new coronavirus will have mild symptoms or even no symptoms at all. However, available data from countries that have seen large outbreaks suggests that about 1 in every 5 patients infected will require hospital care, according to the WHO. Although researchers are still working to better understand the disease, people age 65 and older and people with pre-existing medical conditions appear to develop complications or serious illness more often than others. People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, those with serious heart conditions and those who are immunocompromised, including those receiving cancer treatment, could be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 regardless of age, according to the latest information from the CDC.
This is a developing story. Please visit VictoriaAdvocate.com for updates.
(1) comment
And now we go into another County secret mode. You are going to let us know if we were in contact with those infected. Trust your county officials. Think I would rather trust the virus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.