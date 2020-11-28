Victoria County public health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, according to the county’s daily update.
At least 5,002 cases of the disease have been reported in Victoria County.
Those cases include 99 residents who have died, 240 residents who actively have the disease and 4,663 residents who have recovered.
Of the active cases, 220 people are isolating at home, and 20 are hospitalized, according to county’s report.
The hospital trauma region containing Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties reported that 16.21% of the staffed hospital beds in the area are occupied by patients who tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data.
Matagorda County
Seven new cases of COVID-19 where reported in Matagorda County Saturday.
All told, Matagorda County has reported 1,269 cases of COVID-19, according to state data. No new recoveries were reported, so the total rests at 1,143.
Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Lavaca, Jackson and Refugio counties did not publish COVID-19 reports on Saturday.
