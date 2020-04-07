Victoria County’s drive-thru test location will close temporarily because of a shortage of supplies, a public health official said Tuesday.
“We’re trying to get these tests day and night. We’re trying to find them all over the place,” said Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority. “We’re even to the point right now where we’re reaching out to private physicians’ offices to see if they have a few in their drawers.”
At their daily news conference Tuesday, McNeill and other officials discussed their plans to control the spread of the new coronavirus and its resulting disease, COVID-19, amid a national shortage of testing supplies. They also revealed six more people had been confirmed to have the disease in the county.
The six new cases bring Victoria County’s total to 59 people since the pandemic began.
Six people have recovered, and four people remained in hospital intensive care units, officials said.
About 67.8% of those reported infected are women, a statistic McNeill said he could only speculate about.
“That may just be in Victoria County,” he said, adding, “My understanding is that men were faring worse with the disease, but that doesn’t mean more women don’t have it.”
He was also unsure how many people remain in critical condition because of COVID-19.
About 44.1% of those infections are people associated with an outbreak at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North.
The shortage of testing is one reason the county cannot be certain about the extent of the virus’ spread, which county officials have used to justify increasingly strict recommendations and orders for residents, he said. So far, about 18% of those found infected with the new coronavirus in the county are thought to have caught it from within the community.
McNeill also said residents should make a regular practice of putting on a facial covering when leaving home. Wearing a mask, he said, could prevent the virus’ spread even if the mask is a homemade one.
“The best thing we can do at this point is look forward and do the best we can. Like we have said a hundred times, our actions today will be measured in a week,” he said.
Nevertheless, McNeill said, officials think the county has not progressed past mild community spread for the new coronavirus.
Since March 24, county health care workers have gathered samples for new coronavirus testing at a drive-thru location at the Victoria Community Center. But sample collection there will end temporarily because of a shortage of nasal swabs and the solution used to transport them.
Despite the closing of the sample collection site, the county is still conducting testing approved by personal health care providers. Private clinics also are still continuing to test for the virus.
Some health care workers in the county also have reported reusing N95 respirators and face masks.
McNeill could not estimate how many health care workers had been infected so far in the county, but said their work was dangerous and essential.
“These are the people on the front lines. These are the people who are risking their own health and the health of their loved ones to take care of others,” he said. “That’s why we have got to make sure we have the equipment for them.”
Tuesday, McNeill said a company had donated 500 N95 respirators to the county.
Those shortages are national in scale, as are delays with clinics that are conducting testing, but the effects will be felt locally, McNeill said.
He had no estimation for when testing might be more available but said the problem is being addressed.
Although McNeill said at the news conference that he could not estimate the number of backlogged tests, he said at least 75 tests had been completed in the past 72 hours.
At least 500 tests have been completed in Victoria County, he said.
“We have a lot of tests out,” he said, adding some people have waited as many as six days for results.
But county health officials are not helpless despite those shortages and delays, McNeill said.
The county’s epidemiological investigation team continues to trace places and people who may have been exposed to infected people. McNeill described that team as busy to the point of being “overwhelmed.”
Despite shortages in testing supplies, McNeill said, it was important to remind residents that anyone exhibiting symptoms would receive treatment. Any person sick with COVID-19 symptoms should isolate themselves regardless of whether they have been tested, he said.
“We treat the people who need to be treated, and we just take care of the sick,” he said.
