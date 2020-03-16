Victoria health and government officials plan to announce new local guidelines regarding large gatherings during a news conference 3 p.m. Monday. The Victoria Advocate will broadcast the meeting live on its Facebook page.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the country because such gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
“At our 3 p.m. press briefing today, we’ll include changes to our local guidance in response to what the CDC is now recommending,” said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller during commissioners court Monday.
Victoria government and health officials have begun conducting daily press briefings to provide updated information for the community. Dr. John McNeill, the local health authority, confirmed during commissioners court that the CDC’s recommendation will be addressed Monday afternoon.
Zeller also reminded the public that the Victoria COVID-19 hotline, which the public can call with questions about the virus or if they have symptoms but don’t have a personal physical to consult, is now live. The hotline is open during business hours, but could be available outside of business hours if it is in high demand.
Zeller said at this time, “there is no reason” to limit county operations, though there have been some specific steps taken, such as limiting visitation at hospitals and the county jail. Additionally, all attendees to court Monday morning had their temperature taken at the door.
“At this point, as far as our county operations, that’s continuing as normal, unless and until we see a need to change that,” Zeller said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
