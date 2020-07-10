Victoria County United Way, in partnership with Be Well Victoria and the Center for Peace Victoria, is inviting Crossroads residents to take part in a 7-day equity challenge geared toward educating the community about the local history and impacts of racism.
The challenge will be online from July 20-27 and is free and open to the public. Participants will be asked to commit 5-10 minutes each day and will also learn about the different ways that bias, prejudice, privilege and oppression show up in everyday life.
Jill Blucher, community engagement coordinator for Victoria County United Way, said she got the idea for the challenge from other United Way organizations that are doing equity work in their counties.
"I also pulled together a lot of the work we had done with the homeless coalition here in Victoria and our partner agencies in the COAD through this COVID-19 pandemic and was able to really customize what they had for the impacts that have happened in the Crossroads both for COVID-19 and the systemic racism that has happened here," she said.
The goal is to help educate and provide tools that residents can use to help undo racism, build racial equity and justice, and spark positive changes in the community.
On July 27, participants will have the option of taking part in a debriefing on Zoom to identify shifts individuals and organizations can take to advance equity and inform the purpose of United Way moving forward.
After the death of George Floyd, which has triggered Black Lives Matter protests nationwide and continued spur conversations about racial violence and inequality, Blucher said she feels like this was the "perfect moment" to keep that conversation going.
Hundreds marched down North Navarro Street in early June to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
"I don't know why the George Floyd killing was such a flash point, but it was and it is, and it has continued to spark conversation that has needed to happen for a really long time," she said. "Kind of like we try to do with the pandemic, we don't want to miss the lesson."
The equity challenge goes hand-in-hand with the COVID-19 pandemic, Blucher said, because communities of color have been disproportionately impacted on a local and national level by the coronavirus.
"The equity challenge goes pretty much hand in hand with that because a lot of the folks that are most impacted are the folks that, unfortunately, are victims of systemic racism and have just not had the same opportunities that the rest of us have had," Blucher said. "people are looking and listening right now ... we want to make sure that this moment catches fire and really sparks a change that is going to last a long time."
