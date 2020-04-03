Elberta “Penny” and Hugo Swan should reach their home in Victoria Friday night after a nightmarish experience stuck on Holland America’s Zaandam cruise ship in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The couple was deemed healthy and their flights to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport were scheduled.
By 11 a.m. Friday, the Swans were on a chartered airplane headed to Atlanta, after a police escort bypassed the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, airport terminal. The escort took them directly to the airplane on the tarmac where people at card tables checked their passports.
As of 5:30 p.m., they were to catch a Delta Airlines direct flight from Atlanta to Austin.
When the Swans reach Texas soil Friday night around 9 p.m., they will drive their car home to Victoria from Austin. They will be quarantined for 14 days after they arrive.
“We were given a notice that we must self-quarantine, but that will be so much better than our confinement to one small room,” Penny Swan said. “If we get home, we have a whole house and can even step outside for wonderful fresh air.”
The Swans boarded the ship March 7 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and were confined to their cabins beginning March 22 when passengers became sick with flu-like symptoms.
“On March 27, we were very saddened to learn four people had died and many more (were) sick," Swan said.
Their ship was not permitted to dock at various locations in Chile, and was at first denied passage through the Panama Canal. After officials had a change of heart, the ship navigated the canal in the dead of night with all the lights off. In Florida, the passengers met with similar rejection until negotiations led the ship to dock Thursday evening.
"Had we been allowed to dock in Punta Arenas, passengers could have flown home before the virus spread on our boat and people died,” she said.
Holland America initially said 45 people who were mildly ill would stay on board the Zaandam until they recovered, but the docking plan released later Thursday indicated 26 passengers and 50 crew members were ill, according to an Associated Press story.
Two of the four who died had COVID-19, said William Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corp., which owns the ships. Nine people had tested positive for the new coronavirus, Burke said earlier this week. There were 442 guests and 603 crew on the Zaandam.
Swan said she believes their situation would not have been resolved without press coverage.
“(We’re) on our way,” she said. "I think the average American is sympathetic even though some people in Florida weren't. There is enough humanity in the world that some people are sympathetic."
