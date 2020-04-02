A Victoria couple are living a nightmare, stuck on Holland America’s Zaandam cruise ship because of the coronavirus outbreak.
However, they hear their circumstances might be improving. Elberta “Penny” Swan, 73, emailed an update to the Victoria Advocate at 5:40 p.m. Thursday that the ship had docked in Fort Lauderdale. Passengers are awaiting word on when they can disembark, possibly Friday.
“A story on Fox News says we have been cleared to dock,” Swan said in an earlier email exchange Thursday. “Holland has told us to pack our bags and put (them) outside our door in case we are approved, but we have not been told by Holland that we are cleared.”
The couple embarked March 7 on the cruise from Buenos Aires to celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary, Ann Witte, a good friend of Penny Swan’s, said in an email. Swan and her husband were excited for the trip of a lifetime that would end in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
“It was with the expectation of a month of spectacular scenery as they sailed around South America,” Witte said. “They were to go through the Panama Canal in order to reach their final destination of Fort Lauderdale. The world changed and, with it, their plans.”
Swan said they booked the cruise in December 2019 “long before the virus reared its ugly head.” There were no travel advisories, and the situation escalated quickly.
“We read the news about the virus and noted South America was pretty much virus-free,” Swan said. “We noted there were not many cases in the United States, and we would have lost money if we canceled.”
They flew March 3 to Buenos Aires.
In Chile, Holland decided to end the cruise and send everyone home because of the pandemic. The ship turned around and headed for Punta Arenas, Chile, where it was denied permission to dock. It sailed on to Valparaíso, Chile, where permission to dock also was refused, though it was able to take on fuel and food there.
“On March 22, we learned we had sick passengers on board with flu-like symptoms, and we would be confined to our cabins,” Swan said. “On March 27, we were very saddened to learn four people had died and many more (were) sick. Had we been allowed to dock in Punta Arenas, passengers could have flown home before the virus spread on our boat and people died.”
The plan became to head through the Panama Canal for Florida, but access was initially denied there as well. After a change of heart, the ship moved through the canal in the dead of night with all the lights out so the Panamanians could not see it, Swan said.
The Swans were happy to have made it through the canal but became discouraged when they learned that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would not allow the ship to dock.
“We really started feeling discouraged at this point, like we were going to be left to die off the coast of Florida,” Swan said.
The Swans and other passengers are confined to their staterooms, and food is left outside their doors three times daily. Water and clean towels also are delivered. Laundry services are no longer available, so the Swans resort to doing laundry in the tiny sink in their room, Witte said.
“The typical day started with low morale after reading news reports we are stranded with all ports closed to us, and Florida won’t allow us to dock even though there are U.S. citizens aboard, and hearing ‘negotiations are continuing,’ ” Swan said.
The reports Swan read about 200 of the 600-plus passengers being sick with nine confirmed COVID-19 cases were scary. They also were alarmed by other reports from Holland and Carnival executives saying, “more people are going to die” unless something was done.
“Then knowing nothing was getting done,” Swan said. “All this before my morning coffee. Then the coffee arrives along with texts and emails from wonderful Victoria people and our family, and we are upbeat again and ready to face the day and see what happens from ongoing negotiations.”
The Swans were told there was another meeting Thursday morning about leaving the ship Friday. They will have to pass health checks and then they will be put on a sanitized, chartered bus for the airport to catch flights that Holland America has chartered for them.
“As of now, the passengers onboard the Zaandam are hopeful that they will soon feel Florida’s earth beneath their feet. Fort Lauderdale is their destination,” Witte said. “Penny and Hugo Swan are looking forward to the day they can return to Victoria. Home, even with our current restrictions due to COVID-19, is the place in the whole wide world that they would most of all like to experience.”
Swan said she has no idea what to expect next.
“This has been a very wild ride on a very scary roller-coaster,” she continued.
Swan expressed sadness about the people onboard who died, the many others who became seriously ill, and about being turned away by many countries.
“Then it seemed our own country was going to turn us away also, as evidenced by the position taken by the Florida governor,” Swan said. “I believe the press stories helped move the politicians to do the right thing. I know a lot of people have condemned President Trump, but there was no movement until he became involved in this process.”
Many questions remain, but the Swans are optimistic for the first time in days.
“So, more fun on the roller-coaster,” Swan said. “The only way I have been able to keep a positive attitude was through the support of family and good friends in Victoria, Texas.”
