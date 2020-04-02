When Jordan Sauseda woke up March 20 with a headache, he didn’t think anything of it. At first.
Sauseda, a 26-year-old Victoria resident, continued on with his day but stayed around the house. The next morning, he woke sweating, his body aching. He had no energy and a fever. He didn’t leave his bed for the next three days.
“I was feeling terrible,” he said.
On March 24, Sauseda went through what he and his family referred to as a “long, frustrating process” to get him tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The following Monday, March 30, Sauseda got a call from the Victoria County Public Health Department giving him the results: He tested positive.
Sauseda said he’s no longer showing symptoms and is isolating at home with his mother, stepdad and younger sister. He said he wants to bring awareness to the public about his experience.
“People definitely need to take this virus seriously,” he said. “Do what people say to do, stay inside, distance yourself from other people. It’s not a death sentence for everybody, but it’s bad.”
Mellissa Sauseda, Jordan’s mother, said getting her son tested was a “fiasco.” Currently, the process for people with symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath who are worried they may have been exposed, is to begin by calling their personal physician or local health department for guidance.
First, a patient’s physician, the health department and Texas Department of State Health Services review the symptoms and possible exposure to help determine whether a test for COVID-19 is needed. Now, with testing options more widely available, some of the initial requirements for getting tested have been relaxed, said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, during a news conference Wednesday. Now, in most cases, the physician who sees patients can determine whether they should be tested.
“If they feel they have symptoms similar to COVID and they may have possible COVID exposure, then (a physician) would definitely recommend that,” Gonzales said.
When the Sauseda family knew it was necessary for Jordan to get tested, they tried to act quickly. Jordan’s stepdad, Joe Barrera, said he called the public health department, which referred him to local clinics to see a physician. The first clinic the family called told them it would cost $360 for Jordan to be seen, Mellissa said.
Barrera had been laid off just a few weeks before, Mellissa said, so the family was concerned about the cost. He kept calling and received quotes for a visit ranging from $190 to $360.
“We didn’t have insurance. This was going to have to come out of pocket, and we didn’t have the money,” Mellissa said.
Eventually, the Victoria Community Health Center said it would be $25 for the visit. Jordan was tested March 24 for the flu and for strep throat, which both came back negative, and then for COVID-19, all while he stayed in his car.
“They basically put a small Q-tip all the way back into your nose,” he said. “It was pretty horrid.”
Then it became a waiting game, the family said. They were told they would have the results by Friday, but when Friday came and they called to check in, they were told the center was closed, and to call Monday. Finally, on Monday, they received the results.
“That’s when the whole ball game changed,” Barrera said.
Now, no one leaves or enters the house. The health department checks on the family by phone multiple times a day, Barrera said, asking questions, including whether anyone has left the home and about everyone’s temperature and overall condition. Food and other supplies are dropped off by friends and family to the front porch.
Jordan said the health department has been helpful throughout his situation, but it has been an experience he wouldn’t wish on anyone else. He said he isn’t worried about his condition getting worse, but recognizes the importance of following the recommendations and orders from health officials.
While the family is staying put inside, they have found ways to keep themselves entertained. Jordan is in school to be a hairdresser, so everyone’s hair is a different color, Mellissa laughed.
Having everyone isolating at home is not easy, Mellissa added, but she knows following health officials’ orders is important. She said she wants people to know “this is real, and this can really happen.”
“We don’t want anyone else to get it,” she said.
