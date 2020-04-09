A Victoria physician recovering from a mild case of COVID-19 is preparing to head back to work this month as Victoria’s health care workers face one of the most challenging battles of their lives.
Dr. Veronica Guel-Valdivia tested positive April 1 for the new coronavirus, she said Thursday. Since then, she’s had relatively mild symptoms and will soon be well enough to return to work at her clinic.
“I have been on the lucky end of it,” she said. “I’ve been blessed.”
Guel-Valdivia is a partner at American Regional Health Center, 102 Springwood Drive. Her clinic altered its operations in March to protect patients, physicians, and the roughly 30-person nursing and administrative staff that keep the clinic operating. Healthy patients who needed check-ups came to the office in the morning, and sick patients, including those with possible COVID-19 symptoms, visited in the afternoon.
Guel-Valdivia treated one of her patients in late March who did not have the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. But six days later, that patient was admitted to a Victoria hospital with difficulty breathing, and he later tested positive for the disease.
Guel-Valdivia and two of her nursing colleagues decided to get tested because they had treated the patient, even though they wore masks while doing so. But because of limitations on who can get tested through the public health system, all three opted for testing through a private lab. About 24 hours later, the results came back. Although Guel-Validivia’s colleagues were healthy, she tested positive for the disease.
“’You’ve got to be kidding me,’ “ she said. “That was the first word out of my mouth.”
The staff at the clinic began notifying all patients Guel-Valdivia had treated in the past two weeks to let them know to monitor their symptoms. Guel-Valdivia also works at Driscoll Children’s Quick Care after-hours clinic, which began notifying the public about the low-risk possibility of exposure.
Since testing positive, Guel-Valdivia has spent the past 10 days self-isolating at home. The family medicine physician has isolated herself in her bedroom, keeping herself away from her three daughters and her husband, who has been sleeping in the family’s living room. Because the disease is highly contagious if you’re in close proximity to healthy people, the Guel-Valdivia family has been very careful, cutting off almost all direct contact. Guel-Valdivia sequestered herself in her bedroom and was the only one to use her bathroom. Her husband, John, left meals for her outside of her door to prevent any direct contact, she said.
Guel-Valdivia’s symptoms have been relatively mild, she said. She’s had no fever but has experienced some fatigue. Guel-Valdivia also experienced some of the stranger symptoms that have been reported by COVID-19 patients: a loss of taste and smell. She didn’t even realize how much disinfectant she had sprayed in her room until her three daughters told her they could smell the cleaning spray from outside of the room.
“It was bizarre because I didn’t notice it until the girls told me,” she said. “I guess I was Lysol-ing in my room, and they could smell it and I couldn’t.”
Researchers are still working to understand how and why people infected with the new coronavirus sometimes experience a loss of those two senses. The evidence is still largely anecdotal, but experts are working to better understand the phenomena.
Guel-Valdivia has almost completely recovered and was not experiencing any serious symptoms Thursday. She’ll be able to return to work after testing negative for COVID-19 in two different tests, or after three days have passed since her recovery and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
When she goes back to work, she expects to be on the frontline of treating any possible COVID-19 patients who need care because it is likely that she’s developed some type of immunity after her infection. Researchers believe COVID-19 survivors likely have some immunity to getting sick again, but are still working to understand how long that immunity might last.
“In my case, with my colleagues, with four other doctors, it almost seems like a natural choice that I would be the one to take care of our possible COVID patients,” she said. “I feel grateful and I feel I think a little more confident almost thinking, ‘OK, I can be the one to do this for my group and to jump back in.’”
In the past few weeks, as both a doctor and a patient, Guel-Valdivia said she has been amazed by the relentless work of physicians, particularly the team of local pulmonologists, nursing staff, hospital cleaning crews, grocery store employees, and more, all of whom have risked their health and safety to keep Victoria operating.
“It takes all of those people to try to take care of our community,” she said. “Everybody who is trying to keep a sense of normalcy while putting themselves out there, my biggest thank you is to them.”
