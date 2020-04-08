Denver TV journalist Natasha Verma was supposed to be home Tuesday delivering a Victoria College Lyceum address.
Instead, she produced last week an emotional video appeal on behalf of her father, Victoria physician Omesh Verma, and all health care workers in need of N95 masks. The Centers for Disease Controls recommends the surgical masks for all doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients.
“I worry about my dad every single day,” the 9News anchor and Victoria native said in the clip. She urged the public to reserve the N95 masks for those on the front lines like her father.
Reached Wednesday by phone, Dr. Verma said he appreciated his daughter’s appeal and wanted to emphasize it was those working in the hospital emergency rooms who truly are on the front lines. He described his Texas Internal Medicine practice at Laurent and Mockingbird streets as being the “second line” of defense.
The N95 masks are rightfully going first to the hospitals, he said. Verma stopped making hospital rounds about four years ago, he said, so he didn’t know the latest on any shortage of personal protective equipment there.
Originally from India, Verma said he never thought he’d see the United States reduced to practicing medicine like a Third World country. He did his residency in New York City, which he described as a war zone now, and moved with his family to Victoria in 1997. On a national scale, the lack of proper drugs, face masks and other preparedness astonishes him, he said.
“We are literally driving on the freeway without knowing where the trucks are,” he said.
Thankfully, he said, his office staff appears to be free of COVID-19, but he’s keeping only a handful of his 11 employees on duty at any given time and rotating staffing so the office could keep operating if someone was exposed or tested positive. For the past week, he or his nurse practitioner have seen almost all patients via telemedicine.
Before that, they were taking temperatures and swabbing patients quickly in the office parking lot to limit exposure, he said.
His best prescription for his patients?
Stay home.
“These next two weeks are going to be very, very crucial,” he said.
If Victoria and Texas can flatten the curve, then perhaps the state can start to emerge after the end of the month and rebuild the economy, he said. He noted that a high percentage of Victoria County’s COVID-19 patients are in their 20s and 30s, probably because they are not practicing proper social distancing. By doing so, they are putting their families at risk, he said.
“This is a very sobering moment,” he said. “I feel for everyone going through it.”
The doctor reflected on how Thursday night was supposed to be his daughter’s fundraiser in Victoria for cancer patients. That event, like so many others, had to be postponed because of pandemic. Natasha Verma was stricken by Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 23. After recovering, she started a foundation to provide cap wigs to those who lose their hair from chemotherapy.
Somehow, the United States also will need to find a path forward, he said. While supporting all the steps taken so far to flatten the curve, the country must find a way to get back to work, he said.
If it doesn’t, he said, “people will escape the virus and die from a bad economy.”
