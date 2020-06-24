As COVID cases are rapidly increasing across the communities, Victoria Electric Coop and Infinium Broadband have made the decision to temporarily close their customer service lobby effective Wednesday.
The drive thru will remain open for business, according to a news release from the company.
Alternative options to contact the VEC team are:
VEC Phone Service: 361-573-2428 Pay your electric bill, report outages, connect or disconnect services via automated IVR system during and after-hours.
VEC Website: victoriaelectric.coop Pay your electric bill, report outages, connect or disconnect services during and after-hours or chat live with a Member Service Representative.
Infinium Phone Service: 361-582-5550 Submit trouble tickets if needed.
Infinium Website: infinium.coop Pay your bill, view usage, sign up for services, disconnect services and/or submit trouble tickets.
