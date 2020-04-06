Victoria is facing shortages of critical medical supplies that would have been unthinkable before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health care workers are reusing N95 respirators and face masks, considered to be the most effective tools to keep them from getting sick. Previously, doctors and nurses would use one respirator per patient. Now, they are storing their masks in brown paper bags to preserve them for repeated use.
“What we do to extend the life of these things is, we use the mask and then we take it and we put it inside our brown paper bag and we close the bag and we keep it and use it again,” said Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority. “Before this I would routinely use that mask, take it off, throw it in the trash can and go on down the road. But we don’t have that luxury anymore.”
There is also a shortage of nose swabs or transport materials used to collect and move samples from possible COVID-19 patients to the labs that can confirm they have the disease.
The shortages persist in Victoria and across the nation as the county’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew to 50 Monday. Of those 50 cases, six people have recovered from the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus.
In the Victoria region, there are at least 34 cases linked to an outbreak at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, 102 Medical Drive. The outbreak was first reported Thursday, and it has infected at least 10 patients and 24 health care workers, local officials said.
Of the 34 cases linked to PAM, 24 are Victoria County residents and included in the county’s total case tally.
Post Acute Medical operates four facilities in Victoria. The Victoria North hospital is designed for patients who need regular and consistent care but no longer need to be in the intensive care unit of a standard hospital. On average, patients stay at facilities like this, known as long-term care hospitals, for 25 days or longer. There are currently 20 inpatients at the Victoria North hospital, which has 26 beds in total, McNeill said.
All inpatients at the hospital have been tested, and the company is working to complete testing for all of its employees, McNeill said.
Although McNeill said there are enough supplies currently to test those with connections to PAM’s Victoria North location, a shrinking supply means the already scarce tests have to be used judiciously.
“We need to save those tests because they’re precious resources,” McNeill said.
He said Victoria has already sought help from the state, which in turn has solicited support from the federal government.
“Everybody is looking to everyone for help,” McNeill said. “This is a nationwide, and I would say a worldwide, shortage. This is something we’ve never seen before.”
Of the COVID-19 patients being treated in Victoria, at least three are in critical condition, although two patients have begun to improve, McNeill said.
Lydia Martinez, 75, is among the 24 employees of PAM who was infected with the virus while at work.
Martinez has been fighting to recover since March 30 at DeTar Hospital Navarro in Victoria, where doctors placed her on a ventilator. She tested positive March 31 for COVID-19.
Her daughter, Martha Martinez, 51, of Victoria, said Monday that hospital officials have told the family their mother’s breathing has improved and that she is awake but remains in critical condition on a ventilator.
Her family is not allowed to see her because of pandemic restrictions on hospital visitation. And officials at DeTar only provide information to only one designated family member.
“We can’t talk to mom; we can’t see mom, but thank goodness she is doing better,” Martinez said.
Advocate city editor Tony Balandran contributed to this story.
