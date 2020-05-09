Victoria Farm Equipment won’t fully celebrate its 75th year in business until COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror.
“We canceled our open house,” said Joey Stockbauer, the company’s service manager.
Nevertheless, business at the store is going strong. Stockbauer guesses it may be because people are staying home and finishing up long-delayed projects.
“Unbelievably, we have been very busy, which we are very thankful for,” said Stockbauer’s sister, Jennifer Charbula, who works as the store’s office manager. “We appreciate the business of our customers, old and new, during this time.”
Even through a global pandemic, the brother and sister say things remain mostly the same at the business, where all six children of John Stockbauer Jr. work. They are the third generation of the family to operate the business
Joey Stockbauer said the company’s longevity may have something to do with its loyalty to both family and customers.
How have all six siblings managed to work together all these years?
Each sibling has learned that “you stay in your lane,” he said. “After the passing of our dad in 2017, all six of his kids are continuing trying to fill his shoes.”
He said those were big shoes to fill. Their dad was among the founders of the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
Charbula said each sibling has their own department to take care of: Joey Stockbauer is the service manager; Jimmy Stockbauer is the parts manager; Jeff Stockbauer and Jerry Stockbauer are sales managers; Charbula is the office manager; Jason Stockbauer works in shipping, receiving and parts.
“Most all of us kids were working here as teenagers,” she said. “We didn’t live too far from here, so the older boys rode their bikes to the shop. So basically, we have been here our whole life.
The store currently employs 17 people, who she said are all instrumental to the store’s operation.
In spite of the store’s luck at dodging some of the virus’ economic side effects, COVID-19 has caused some changes at Victoria Farm Equipment.
“We have been social distancing and have an area set up for parts customers to order or pick up their parts from, instead of being across from each other at the parts counter,” she said.
But she said the store has weathered change before. Victoria Farm Equipment no longer has the once-familiar sight of her grandfather, John Stockbauer Sr., smoking cigars and eating pickled pigs feet and radishes in the break area. He founded the store in 1945.
Another change occurred when Victoria Farm Equipment made the switch to a digital logging system. To get there, they had to load the store’s parts inventory, equipment and service repairs into a computer system manually.
“This was a task, but in time we accomplished it,” she said.
Whenever change happens, the family looks on the bright side.
“Things always seem to happen for a reason,” Charbula said. “We are fortunate that we’re able to keep our doors open and continue selling equipment.”
